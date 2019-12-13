PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Events in Afghanistan make Americans demand Biden's resignation

In the U.S. they even demand the resignation of Biden. Protests have swept across the country against the American strategy in Afghanistan. People were accusing the President of abandoning the Afghans to their fate, and a bloody Middle Ages would soon reign in Kabul. According to the protesters, it was Biden's policies that led to the shameful escape of the USA and defeat of the Taliban.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All