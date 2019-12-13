3.43 RUB
Events in Afghanistan make Americans demand Biden's resignation
In the U.S. they even demand the resignation of Biden. Protests have swept across the country against the American strategy in Afghanistan. People were accusing the President of abandoning the Afghans to their fate, and a bloody Middle Ages would soon reign in Kabul. According to the protesters, it was Biden's policies that led to the shameful escape of the USA and defeat of the Taliban.
