EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

UN posts inventive fake

The Internet is crawling with fakes. The United Nations tweet shows a Donetsk resident tortured to death in the Security Service of Ukraine, who was given out as a man tortured by the Belarusian OMON. Russian political scientist Vladimir Kornilov commented on the incident on his Facebook page. He emphasized that they attached a photo of the hands of a deceased person as "visual evidence".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All