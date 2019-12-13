3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
UN posts inventive fake
The Internet is crawling with fakes. The United Nations tweet shows a Donetsk resident tortured to death in the Security Service of Ukraine, who was given out as a man tortured by the Belarusian OMON. Russian political scientist Vladimir Kornilov commented on the incident on his Facebook page. He emphasized that they attached a photo of the hands of a deceased person as "visual evidence".
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All