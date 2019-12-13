3.42 RUB
Israel attacks UN peacekeepers' vehicle in southern Lebanon
A vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Israeli armed forces. This was reported by the National news Agency of Lebanon. This was reported by TASS.
The UN vehicle was attacked near the village of Rmaych, where there were employees of the UN Truce Supervision Organization. The peacekeepers were conducting joint patrols in the area, he said.
Three officers and a civilian interpreter were wounded by a direct hit on the vehicle, the agency said. A UNIFIL helicopter arrived at the scene to evacuate the injured. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces denied that the UNIFIL vehicle had been fired upon.
