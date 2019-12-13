3.42 RUB
Israel attacks Shiite militia in Iraq
A massive drone strike has been launched against Shiite militia positions in Iraq. As far as we can tell, this is the second phase of the so-called crushing response that Israel has promised to Iran.
According to preliminary reports, the armed militia of Babylon province, which is considered to be linked to Tehran, suffered sensitive damage. However, Israel refrained from strikes directly against Iran.
The previous day, several drones were shot down near Persian Isfahan, but the IDF never claimed responsibility for the drone attack.
It appears that the peak of tension in the current standoff between Tehran and Tel Aviv has passed. The sides have softened their rhetoric and are carefully avoiding radical steps that could have catastrophic consequences for the region.
