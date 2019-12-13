Israel attacks Shiite militia in Iraq

A massive drone strike has been launched against Shiite militia positions in Iraq. As far as we can tell, this is the second phase of the so-called crushing response that Israel has promised to Iran.

According to preliminary reports, the armed militia of Babylon province, which is considered to be linked to Tehran, suffered sensitive damage. However, Israel refrained from strikes directly against Iran.

The previous day, several drones were shot down near Persian Isfahan, but the IDF never claimed responsibility for the drone attack.