Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes, Iran prepares to attack

The Hezbollah group, which is based in Lebanon, has attacked the northern regions of Israel. Drones carrying explosives hit a number of targets. Authorities report one dead and a significant number of seriously wounded.

The Iron Dome air defense system protects northern Israel to the least extent, which Hezbollah took advantage of.

In turn, the IDF struck the territory of the West Bank of the Jordan River, killing 8 Palestinians.

