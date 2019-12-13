Israel carried out an airstrike on the Palestinians during the evacuation from the Gaza Strip. This is reported by several foreign media: Washington Post, NBC, Fox News.

The civilians, who were given time to leave the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, were moving towards the south. As a result of the attack, 70 people were killed on the spot. Most were women and children. Another 200 were seriously wounded. By this minute, the death toll in the Gaza Strip is already more than 2,200. The situation in the region is dire. People have no access to clean drinking water. They drink rotten water from agricultural wells, which can spread serious diseases.