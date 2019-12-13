Israel orders evacuation of all Palestinians from Gaza City

The Israeli military has ordered all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south as it intensifies its offensive in the territory. This is reported by BELTA with reference to Euronews.

Israel informed people in Gaza City about the evacuation, dropping leaflets calling on everyone to choose two "safe routes" to the south to the area around the city of Deir al-Balah. The leaflets, meanwhile, said that Gaza City would be a "dangerous war zone."

Earlier this week, Israel's military ordered Palestinians to evacuate from the eastern and central parts of the city, but many stayed, concluding that there was nowhere else in the Gaza Strip to seek refuge.

The intensified hostilities came after mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar met Israeli officials in the Qatari capital Doha to resume ceasefire talks with the Hamas group in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. "Israel claims it is pursuing Hamas fighters who are regrouping in different parts of Gaza nine months after the war began. But the heavy strikes across the territory may also be aimed at putting more pressure on Hamas during these negotiations," Euronews noted.