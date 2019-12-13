3.41 RUB
Israeli military enter Gaza
Units of the Israeli army entered the city of Gaza, where they began to conduct close battles with members of Hamas. This is reported by the media with reference to the statement of the official representative of the IDF.
The territory of Israel was also attacked - the militant wing of Hamas fired missiles towards Tel Aviv the day before. The blow was also struck at Be'er Sheva - the largest city in the Negev desert.
Bolivia announced the complete severance of diplomatic relations with Israel. Chile, Colombia, Peru and Jordan also condemned the actions of the State and decided to recall their ambassadors.
