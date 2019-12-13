3.41 RUB
Well-known economist predicts soon end of Ukrainian conflict on Russia's terms
The policy of the Americans in relation to Ukraine and Russia has failed. This was stated in an article for the Greek newspaper "Kathimerini" by famous economist Jeffrey Sachs. He predicts a speedy end to the Ukrainian conflict on Russia's terms: that is, NATO refuses to expand, the eastern Russian-speaking regions go to Russia, and all Western sanctions are lifted. According to Sachs, a number of events contribute to this outcome. Among them is Russia's victory on the battlefield and the resulting decline in European support.
There is also growing opposition in the US to further spending on Ukraine. And if the Kremlin decides to launch a full-scale offensive, Kiev will face a complete economic, demographic and military collapse.
