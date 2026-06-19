J.D. Vance arrives in Zurich to meet with Iranian delegation

US Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, to meet with the Iranian delegation.

Following the first round of talks, he expects to receive an invitation for UN inspectors to visit nuclear facilities previously bombed by the US and Israel, Axios reports. Washington, for its part, is prepared to unfreeze some Iranian assets, including $6 billion held in Qatar, for humanitarian purposes.

Tehran's main goal in the talks is to achieve the fulfillment of 14 commitments the US made to the Islamic Republic, including a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, which prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz the previous day.

Vance, however, stated that the Strait remains open. US President Donald Trump assured that ships would not be charged for passage through Hormuz during the negotiations and after their conclusion.