Ousted in a scandal just 12 days ago, Jensen Huang is back—and Wall Street is applauding. He has returned to the helm of Nvidia, sending the company’s stock surging by 31%.

Investors were unfazed by his alleged affair with a woman suspected of spying for China, the claims that he posed a "national security threat," or his other extramarital entanglements. It seems that, for the stock market and its investors, the "invisible hand" of the market matters less than the right phone call.

Donald Trump personally declared that there was no evidence to support the allegations, and Nvidia’s board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO.