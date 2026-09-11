Joschka Fischer: NATO Could Cease to Exist

NATO could cease to exist due to a conflict between Europeans and the US administration, former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer said in an interview with Die Zeit, RIA Novosti reports.

"We are stronger together, but we lack a shared normative framework with the 'Trumpists'—hard as it is for me to admit that. I do not think NATO will survive. I fear that NATO, as a transatlantic security alliance, will cease to exist," he said.

However, Fischer suggested that the bloc might transform into a military alliance for Europe, likely involving the UK and Canada.

Recently, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the European Union, NATO, and individual leaders within these blocs for their reluctance to join a US-led operation against Iran.

The US President is also dissatisfied with the level of defense spending among alliance members; he believes they should allocate 5% of their budgets to defense.