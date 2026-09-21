A member of the upper house of the French parliament (the Senate) and head of the Senate France-Russia friendship group, Alain Joyandet, said that sooner or later France will have to return to dialogue with Russia. RIA Novosti reported this.

“Someday France will nevertheless have to resume dialogue with Russia. Russia is our neighbor,” the senator said on the Public Sénat television channel.

Joyandet noted that he had earlier already expressed his skeptical attitude toward France’s involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the Senate France-Russia friendship group also raised the question of whether Paris would continue its present course or issue a call for peace to both sides of the conflict.

“If one does not talk, peace cannot be established,” Joyandet added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 18 that the authorities of European countries cover their mistakes in economic policy by talking about an imaginary threat from the Russian Federation. In his words Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe; Moscow is ready for cooperation and for the restoration of relations with European neighbors.