Railroad workers join mass protests in Germany

Mass protests continue in Germany: farmers have been joined by railroad workers. They began a three-day strike. Newspapers in the country write about the threat of transportation collapse, as well as the emergence of a deficit in trade and possible panic among the population.

Truck drivers and doctors also intend to start nationwide protests. The government promises to make concessions to the farmers, but they refuse to give up: the so-called tractor demonstrations in cities and on highways will continue at least until Monday, January 15.