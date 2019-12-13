3.42 RUB
Patriarch Kirill calls for Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
His Holiness Patriarch Kirill appealed to the participants in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to declare a Christmas ceasefire.
The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church proposes the cessation of hostilities for the period from noon on January 6 until midnight on January 7. This period of time should be sufficient for soldiers and civilians who live in the cities under fire to attend worship services and celebrate the main Christian festival.
The reaction of the conflicting sides to this call has not yet been reported.
