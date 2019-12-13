3.42 RUB
Kadyrov sends his sons to special operation area
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel that his sons had been trained in the military since they were young, and now they will be sent to the zone of Russian special operations in Ukraine. This is reported by sb.by.
Kadyrov pointed out that the young age of his sons did not hinder their military training.
"Minor age should not interfere with the training of defenders of our Motherland. The grandsons of the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmad Kadyrov, Akhmat, Eli and Adam are 16, 15 and 14 years old respectively. But their military training began long ago, almost at an early age. The time has come for them to show themselves in real battle, and I cannot but welcome this desire. Soon they will be sent to the front, the Chechen leader said.
