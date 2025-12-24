Europe suddenly recognized that the imposition of sanctions is an illegal attempt to infringe on its sovereignty. This conclusion was reached immediately after the US imposed restrictive measures against Europe itself.

Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy, expressed anger at Washington over sanctions against European officials. Previously, the US State Department accused the US government of orchestrated censorship of American internet platforms and imposed personal restrictions on five officials and public figures. In response, Kallas called the sanctions "unacceptable" and an "attempt to infringe on the sovereignty" of Europe, asserting that the EU has the right to independently regulate its information space. Such is the double standard: Western politicians who previously supported the sanctions policy have now become its targets and are talking about sovereignty.