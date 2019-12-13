The UK has got on the terrorist track. Derisive attempts to give the North Streams bombing operation a super secrecy of James Bond level have failed. The U.S. used Britain and there is no doubt about that anymore. The evidence scattered by the British authorities points to the No.1 international criminal. And this is very serious.



Take for example the declaration of Kim Dotcom, founder of the file-sharing sites Megaupload and Mega that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss sent a text message saying "It's done" minutes after the bombing of the Russian gas pipelines to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In fact, the person whose opinion is cherished even by British experts and the media, directly stated the collusion between London and Washington, clearly hinting at the veracity of the information.



According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it doesn't matter who got this information and how. The main thing is that millions of people around the world are waiting for an answer to the question of whether this is true. They have the right to know what happened to global energy security and what the role of the Anglo-Saxons was in the terrorist attack.



The British ambassador was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry this week in connection with the attacks on Sevastopol. The Kiev's actions were carried out under the guidance of British specialists. On October 29 the Russian military repulsed the attack of the Ukrainian forces with the use of drones on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. This was the reason for the suspension of the "grain deal". Of course, the ambassador ran away from the reporters with their questions. It is understandable - in Britain they are trying not to stir up the subject, because it is starting to smell bad.



