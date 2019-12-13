3.42 RUB
How will Kiev act to sway Russian society
The incident in the Belgorod Region has forced us to look at the situation in Ukraine in the opposite direction - it turns out that the Ukrainian authorities not only do not plan to negotiate, but also want to scale the conflict to Russia. "These raids will continue," said Alexander Kots, a military correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda (Russia).
Alexander Kots:
“There will be no tactical or strategic benefit for Kiev from them. They will sway Russian society through these blows, through the throwing in of fakes, which are still being used today. There will be a feeling of defenselessness among the residents of the internal territories. People write to me daily: "When will this end, when will we start giving a decent response to those who are shelling Russian lands." They are trying to make our society go into disarray. And there will be no military damage from such raids.
