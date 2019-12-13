3.42 RUB
How IAEA looks at Kiev's nuclear provocations
For a week (from August 5 to 11) Russia suppressed 78 aircraft that Ukraine used to attack the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. This was notified by the Russian side to the IAEA. A week ago, the nuclear plant was seriously damaged after it was attacked by two Ukrainian drones. The impact came to one of the two cooling towers. This is part of the cooling system. As a result, it burned out completely. This is the most serious attack on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. At the same time, after the AFU entered the territory of Kursk Region, a new threat arose. Already for the Kursk NPP.
The Ukrainian side is performing a deadly number - it is another attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP. Meanwhile, in parallel, the AFU is making attempts to break through to the nuclear power plant in Kursk Region, military experts believe.
On August 11, there is large-scale smoke at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian side reports that the plant was attacked by two drones, presumably from the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Region. It is less than 10 kilometers to the ZNPP through the shoaled Kakhovka reservoir to the Ukrainian Nikopol and Marganets. The attack knocked out one of the cooling towers. It burned out completely. This facility plays a crucial role in maintaining the thermal balance of the plant.
