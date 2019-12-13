How does migration crisis jeopardize Schengen area? Who is the ruling party of Poland afraid of: external enemies or its own voters?

Polish elections risk becoming the dirtiest in the history of electoral campaigns. The ruling party is rapidly losing popular support and has to fight for every seat, regardless of criminal liability and ethical principles. The Law and Justice party is ready to use all methods to stay in power. This opinion was expressed by German politician Waldemar Herdt in the air of the program "Trends".

“Those in power will use all available and not quite available methods to stay in power. Especially since they have a good overseas teacher who knows how to do it in full view of the whole world and at the same time talk about some kind of democracy. I think they will use many methods that have already been polished to perfection: methods of collective manipulation, methods of falsification, interference through the IT sphere, and so on.”