How unusual animals travel on planes

On the World Animal Protection Day, the Aeroflot told about its unusual passengers and cargo. So in April 2022, 5,106 pets flew by air, by August this figure has more than doubled to 12,146 transported animals.



"Unusual animals, as a rule, travel by CARGO system," said the press service of the airline. - Since the beginning of 2022, bumblebees, aquarium fish, parrots, chicken, rabbits, foxes, guinea pigs, wolverines, pheasants, falcons and even a sand cat have flown by Aeroflot. That's not the whole list."



The airline also regularly participates in transporting wild animals that need treatment. In 2020, the lion cub Simba was transported from Makhachkala to Chelyabinsk. In 2022 lioness Ciara flew from Makhachkala to Moscow for treatment. In August of this year, an Amur tigress was transported from Vladivostok to Moscow by Aeroflot for rehabilitation, after it was rescued in Primorye.



