3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
How did Poland's Law and Justice political party dispose of anti-Covid fund?
"Chaos, lack of open and transparent procedures and inefficient management of public funds". This is the verdict of the Supreme Chamber of Control of Poland on the results of an audit of the authorities' actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of more than three billion dollars allocated for the purchase of vaccines, almost two billion dollars was misappropriated. More than 13 million doses of vaccines were expired and disposed of, and $26-plus million was spent by the Prime Minister's Office allegedlyon anti-COVID propaganda. The Morawiecki government spent part of the COVID finances on compensations to energy companies and natural gas sellers in the context of the fuel crisis. However, these scandalous facts are not publicized in the run-up to the elections.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
Minsk to host international conference on migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All