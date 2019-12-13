How did Poland's Law and Justice political party dispose of anti-Covid fund?

"Chaos, lack of open and transparent procedures and inefficient management of public funds". This is the verdict of the Supreme Chamber of Control of Poland on the results of an audit of the authorities' actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of more than three billion dollars allocated for the purchase of vaccines, almost two billion dollars was misappropriated. More than 13 million doses of vaccines were expired and disposed of, and $26-plus million was spent by the Prime Minister's Office allegedlyon anti-COVID propaganda. The Morawiecki government spent part of the COVID finances on compensations to energy companies and natural gas sellers in the context of the fuel crisis. However, these scandalous facts are not publicized in the run-up to the elections.