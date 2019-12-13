Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the issue of the export of Ukrainian grain. It is assumed that the safe withdrawal of food from Ukraine will be accompanied by a ceasefire regime. The grain will be sent from three Ukrainian ports by convoys escorted by Ukrainian vessels. Turkey will act as an intermediary in transportation. The UN has assessed the results of the meeting as significant progress in resolving the food crisis.



António Guterres, UN Secretary-General:



“Today in Istanbul we witnessed a crucial step, a step forward to ensure the safe and secure export of Ukrainian food products across the Black Sea. In a world marred by global crises, there is a ray of hope today. A ray of hope for the alleviation of human suffering and the fight against hunger around the world, a ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable, a ray of hope to ensure the much needed stability of the world food system.”



The solution to Western food problems at Kiev's expense does not suit ordinary Ukrainians. The country's state reserve is rapidly emptying, and against this backdrop local residents fear they will be left without grain. Protests erupt spontaneously against the removal of the remaining stocks. They are ready to stop cars with bare hands.



Turkey, supported by the UN, will inspect the ships involved in the transportation to rule out the smuggling of Western weapons.



