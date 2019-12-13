3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
How the Baltic States fight with undesirable journalists
Political activist and journalist Erika Erika Švenčionienė was taken off a bus the day before while crossing the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. She was detained for investigation, but later released; however, she continues to be in the sphere of interest of the special services. Švenčionienė is the head of the Good Neighborhood Foundation and a supporter of strengthening the humanitarian partnership between Belarus, Russia and Lithuania. She was an active supporter of the visa-free regime that has recently been introduced for citizens of the Baltic States by Alexander Lukashenko. The activist herself has no doubt that this is why she is persecuted.
Yesterday, Estonian border guards also detained journalists of "Izvestia" trying to enter the country. They were locked up for a few hours and then sent back to Russia with a ban on entry into the EU. The Baltic States have never before allowed themselves such demonstrative police measures against journalists and public figures.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All