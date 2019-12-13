How the Baltic States fight with undesirable journalists

Political activist and journalist Erika Erika Švenčionienė was taken off a bus the day before while crossing the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. She was detained for investigation, but later released; however, she continues to be in the sphere of interest of the special services. Švenčionienė is the head of the Good Neighborhood Foundation and a supporter of strengthening the humanitarian partnership between Belarus, Russia and Lithuania. She was an active supporter of the visa-free regime that has recently been introduced for citizens of the Baltic States by Alexander Lukashenko. The activist herself has no doubt that this is why she is persecuted.



Yesterday, Estonian border guards also detained journalists of "Izvestia" trying to enter the country. They were locked up for a few hours and then sent back to Russia with a ban on entry into the EU. The Baltic States have never before allowed themselves such demonstrative police measures against journalists and public figures.



