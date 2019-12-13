3.40 RUB
What is the role of Belarus in settlement of regional conflicts?
"Belarus does a lot to help Russia." Russian military political scientist Andrei Koshkin spoke about Minsk's peace initiatives in an exclusive interview to TV channel "Belarus 1.
Andrei Koshkin, military political analyst, head of the department of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics:
Belarus took a significant part in resolving the conflict, for example, it provided territory so that negotiations could take place. But due to the fault of the Ukrainian delegation the whole process reached a deadlock. I must say that today Belarus is quite active in all forms of interaction in the post-Soviet space. CSTO actions to prevent a possible change of power in the territory of Kazakhstan were cited as an example by no coincidence. Only thanks to joint actions, the situation has stabilized in Kazakhstan.
"And this is our home - the CIS. Alexander Lukashenko stressed this, saying that today we have no one in the West to rely on. We must ourselves counteract and create conditions for our states to develop, for society to feel comfortable here," said the expert
