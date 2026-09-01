Kaja Kallas called on EU countries to transfer expiring interceptor missiles to Ukraine, believing that this is better than nothing.

The head of European diplomacy linked these desperate measures to Kyiv's critical shortage of air defense systems. To somehow improve the situation, she said, European states should direct their military equipment to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces instead of disposing of it.

She reiterated that Brussels is making every effort to quickly release funds from the European Peace Facility. According to Kallas, this will enable additional funding for air defense and other Kyiv's needs.