3.82 BYN
2.75 BYN
3.20 BYN
Kallas threatens: Friends of Russia and Iran risk being left without Brussels' money
Kallas called for a strategic restructuring of EU aid to countries loyal to Russia and Iran. Countries cooperating with and demonstrating sympathy for Russia and Iran will be deprived of EU funding. These threats were made by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, as quoted by Euractiv.
According to Kallas, Brussels must demonstrate "flexibility" to restructure its interactions with such countries, although specific mechanisms have not yet been clarified. She emphasized that the bloc needs to act "more strategically" in distributing foreign aid amid growing geopolitical rivalry and conflict.
Previously, European media, including the newspaper Pais, wrote that Kallas had become part of what is arguably the worst leadership in Brussels in decades. The newspaper noted that she is overly fixated on Russia, and this affects her position on other important issues.