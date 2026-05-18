Kallas threatens: Friends of Russia and Iran risk being left without Brussels' money

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/099c2ef3-e526-471a-8202-2c455518c4d3/conversions/7fa3cf07-886f-4bd3-9120-eda4b9f28c58-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/099c2ef3-e526-471a-8202-2c455518c4d3/conversions/7fa3cf07-886f-4bd3-9120-eda4b9f28c58-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/099c2ef3-e526-471a-8202-2c455518c4d3/conversions/7fa3cf07-886f-4bd3-9120-eda4b9f28c58-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/099c2ef3-e526-471a-8202-2c455518c4d3/conversions/7fa3cf07-886f-4bd3-9120-eda4b9f28c58-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kallas called for a strategic restructuring of EU aid to countries loyal to Russia and Iran. Countries cooperating with and demonstrating sympathy for Russia and Iran will be deprived of EU funding. These threats were made by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, as quoted by Euractiv.

According to Kallas, Brussels must demonstrate "flexibility" to restructure its interactions with such countries, although specific mechanisms have not yet been clarified. She emphasized that the bloc needs to act "more strategically" in distributing foreign aid amid growing geopolitical rivalry and conflict.