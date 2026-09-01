Kallas: Ukraine won't receive concrete decisions on air defense systems

Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that Ukraine should not expect any specific agreements on air defense system deliveries following the EU defense ministers' meeting in Ireland, RIA Novosti reports.

"This is an informal meeting, so we are not making any specific decisions today," she said.

On Tuesday, September 1, EU defense ministers will discuss further military support for Kyiv in Ireland. Representatives from Ukraine and NATO are also participating in the talks. The agenda includes cooperation between the EU and Ukraine's defense industries, the defense component of the European loan to Kyiv, and the continued use of the European Peace Facility.

For the past few months, Ukraine has been seeking additional supplies of air defense systems and ammunition from Western countries. Amid the conflict in the Middle East, suppliers' capabilities are limited: according to media reports, American Patriot missile stockpiles in Europe have significantly decreased.