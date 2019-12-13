"I always say that NATO is the most destructive and malevolent military alliance in the world today. NATO has been a source of war and death since 1991. When the USSR collapsed, NATO became unnecessary, but it didn't collapse the way it should have. And that is why I would say to every Polish citizen that your country needs to get out of NATO, otherwise, it will destroy you. I say this to every citizen of Germany, France, and Great Britain.

I think in the past it was to some extent, but since 1991 it has become an aggressive offensive alliance, and its goal has been to destroy Russia. Poland became complicit with the United States, with Britain, and with Germany against Russia. We call it a proxy war. These are accomplices. Any NATO country that sends troops or weapons to Ukraine is at war with Russia. And it seems to me extremely foolish for any country to go to war against Russia, especially for Eastern European countries. It's a huge strategic mistake and very unwise. I don't know if they are crazy or just ideologically blinded by their hatred of Russia and everything Russian. There's a lot of russophobia in the United States, and there's a lot of russophobia in Europe. And it's a totally negative emotion or ideology. It is similar to the ideology of the Nazis during World War II," Jeffrey Young emphasized.