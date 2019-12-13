The United States is sowing death all over the world. U.S. presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. made a revelatory statement. He reported the presence of American biolaboratories in different parts of the world. According to the politician, they were created to develop various kinds of weapons. Kennedy Jr. says that there are such laboratories in Ukraine. He said this during a conversation with Ilon Musk, which was broadcasted on Twitter.

On the air of Fox News, the candidate for the highest office in America admitted that the goals of the USA in Ukraine were not good.

Robert Kennedy, U.S. presidential candidate:

“We were told stories that we were in Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, but it turns out the goal was to overthrow the government and weaken the Russians. Ukrainians are trapped in a proxy war between two superpowers that spin the situation according to geopolitical goals. We were lied to about the causes of the war, that our reaction was a response to Putin's aggression, but this war was prepared and provoked by Washington for 10 years.”

Now Washington continues to pile sticks on the fire of the Ukrainian military conflict. The State Department is working on additional cybersecurity assistance to Kiev worth about $37 million. Thus, the total amount of assistance in the escalation of the conflict will reach 82 million since February 2022 and more than 120 million since 2016.