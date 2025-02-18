Kazakhstan accuses West of harassing initiator of law on foreign agents

Deputy to Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis, Magerram Magerramov accused the West of harassing deputy Irina Smirnova who had initiated the law on foreign agents, BelTA reports.

"At the last session of the Mazhilis, deputy Irina Smirnova from the faction "People's Party of Kazakhstan" initiated the adoption of the law on foreign agents in the country and made a parliamentary request. The essence of the proposal was to establish transparency in the activities of foreign non-governmental organizations," he said, recalling that similar laws already exist in the US, France, Australia and other countries. - Our colleague's initiative was supported by responsible patriotic citizens. At the same time, this issue caused a very aggressive reaction from some personalities. The deputy began to be subjected to false insults and threats."

Magerramov said that the People's Party of Kazakhstan will seek justice through judicial procedures and insults to Smirnova will not go unpunished.

Earlier, Mazhilis deputy Irina Smirnova sent a parliamentary request to the Prime Minister, where she stated that the country needs a law on foreign agents. According to her data, currently in Kazakhstan about 200 non-governmental organizations are financed by foreign countries, at that 70% of them financed by the United States.

According to official government data, 165 different donors provide grants in the country. Of these, 53 are international organizations, 31 are foreign organizations, and 81 are foreign and Kazakhstan non-governmental organizations.