Attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilian infrastructure have halted oil exports from Kazakhstan to Europe. According to some estimates, the actions of the Ukrainian military threaten to deprive Astana of half of its foreign exchange earnings.

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked several Kazakh tankers with drones, forcing the Central Asian republic to halt oil shipments. This has already led to a state of emergency in Romania, where authorities have unsealed strategic reserves due to the resulting shortage: two-thirds of the oil purchased by Bucharest is of Kazakh origin.

The actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are damaging and even threatening political stability, including in neutral countries and countries allied with Ukraine: Romania, for example, simply does not have the capacity to replace Kazakh imports with supplies from another source.