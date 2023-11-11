UN: A child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza Strip

A child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza Strip, the head of the World Health Organization said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Since October 7, WHO has confirmed more than 250 attacks on health facilities in the Strip and the West Bank.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general:

The situation on the ground is impossible to describe. The corridors of hospitals are clogged with the wounded, the sick, the dying. Morgues are overcrowded. Surgical operations are being performed without anesthesia. Tens of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in hospitals. Families crowd into overcrowded schools, desperate for food and water.

He added that one and a half million people in the Gaza Strip have fled their homes, more than 10,800 have been killed. Nearly 70 percent of them are women and children. So far, the UN Security Council has been unable to agree on a resolution on the Gaza Strip.