Core US Commitments Removed from Paris Declaration on Ukraine

The declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine signed in Paris on January 6 was significantly shortened. Several provisions concerning US participation were excluded from the final version, Politico reports.

It is claimed that the document only provides for Washington's assistance in the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. The final text makes no mention of US participation in the multinational contingent necessary to ensure deterrence. Furthermore, there is no clause committing the US to supporting the multinational forces in the event of an attack and to assist with intelligence and logistics.