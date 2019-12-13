American journalist, winner of the Pulitzer Prize Seymour Hersh published an article in which he accused the United States government of hiding data on the attack on the gas pipelines "Nord Stream - 1" and "Nord Stream - 2".

According to Hersh, information about the investigation of the terrorist attacks came directly to the head of the CIA, who was in direct communication with Joe Biden. All documents related to the organization of this crime were destroyed, and the data obtained as a result of the investigation was not stored electronically. Hersh insists that the destruction of the Streams was planned by U.S. intelligence and military, and that Norway's intelligence services were the direct perpetrators.