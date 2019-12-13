3.41 RUB
Art Director of Russian Theater in Tallinn fired for truth
In Estonia, the Art Director of the Russian Theater in Tallinn was fired. The reason was a post in social networks, where director Filipp Los criticized official Tallinn. He pointed at Russophobia in Estonian society and compared the situation of Russian-speaking residents of the republic to the fate of the Jews during the Holocaust.
The post was published on August 30 and quickly became popular. As a consequence, the author was expelled from the Estonian Union of Directors and Playwrights, and then fired altogether. The director of the theater said that Los's position damaged the theater's reputation and jeopardized its existence. However, the director does not intend to give up, he is going to challenge the decision to dismiss him in court.
