3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
Houthis attack enemy destroyer ships
The situation in the Red Sea has escalated. Yemeni Houthis from the rebel movement “Ansar Allah” struck a destroyer of the British Navy. The attack was carried out using several ballistic missiles. According to representatives of the movement, drone strikes and anti-ship missiles were also launched against commercial vessels in the Arabian Sea. The statement noted that the attacked ships belonged to companies that “violated the ban on passage to the ports of occupied Palestine.”