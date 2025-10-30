Kiev Losing Funding and Ukrainian Refugees- Losing Protection in EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b9ebc3a-fe6c-40e8-a859-e17dcd635860/conversions/cee22c37-fc67-436a-ad97-97c92aa52f2b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b9ebc3a-fe6c-40e8-a859-e17dcd635860/conversions/cee22c37-fc67-436a-ad97-97c92aa52f2b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b9ebc3a-fe6c-40e8-a859-e17dcd635860/conversions/cee22c37-fc67-436a-ad97-97c92aa52f2b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0b9ebc3a-fe6c-40e8-a859-e17dcd635860/conversions/cee22c37-fc67-436a-ad97-97c92aa52f2b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev risks running out of funds for the war by February, The Economist writes. By the end of 2025, Ukraine's military spending will reach a record $110 billion—half of the country's GDP.

The publication notes that Ukraine is losing financial support from the United States and its ability to borrow domestically. Therefore, Europe is becoming Ukraine's last source of funding, and the Kiev regime is heavily relying on the EU's generosity.