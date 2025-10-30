3.70 BYN
Kiev Losing Funding and Ukrainian Refugees- Losing Protection in EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev risks running out of funds for the war by February, The Economist writes. By the end of 2025, Ukraine's military spending will reach a record $110 billion—half of the country's GDP.
The publication notes that Ukraine is losing financial support from the United States and its ability to borrow domestically. Therefore, Europe is becoming Ukraine's last source of funding, and the Kiev regime is heavily relying on the EU's generosity.
Meanwhile, the European Union plans to end its temporary protection program for Ukrainian refugees by March 2027. At that point, nearly 5 million Ukrainians in Europe will be at risk of deportation.