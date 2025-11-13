news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6aced592-2ed1-4287-b5d3-9ba47659e3e0/conversions/721e4da4-51ea-4ece-bf60-fe67be9f057a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6aced592-2ed1-4287-b5d3-9ba47659e3e0/conversions/721e4da4-51ea-4ece-bf60-fe67be9f057a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6aced592-2ed1-4287-b5d3-9ba47659e3e0/conversions/721e4da4-51ea-4ece-bf60-fe67be9f057a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6aced592-2ed1-4287-b5d3-9ba47659e3e0/conversions/721e4da4-51ea-4ece-bf60-fe67be9f057a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

While the corruption scandal is still gathering pace, Ukraine has already received a new military aid package. Northern European and Baltic countries, from Finland to Lithuania, have allocated half a billion dollars for the purchase of American weapons under the PURL initiative.

This program, created by the U.S. and NATO, allows European countries to directly purchase weapons from Washington for Kiev's needs.