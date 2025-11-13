3.68 BYN
Kiev Received $500 Million Military Aid Package
Text by:Editorial office news.by
While the corruption scandal is still gathering pace, Ukraine has already received a new military aid package. Northern European and Baltic countries, from Finland to Lithuania, have allocated half a billion dollars for the purchase of American weapons under the PURL initiative.
This program, created by the U.S. and NATO, allows European countries to directly purchase weapons from Washington for Kiev's needs.
The NATO Secretary General called the supplies critically important, especially before the winter season. But frustration is growing in the EU: corruption at the Ukrainian top echelons calls into question continued funding from Brussels.