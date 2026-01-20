3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.40 BYN
Kiev Remains without Heat and Electricity
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev is heading toward a humanitarian catastrophe. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital blames Zelensky for the country's freezing temperatures. According to Klitschko, half of Kiev is currently without power, heat, and water.
With temperatures at -18 degrees Celsius and frosts forecast for two weeks, he advised residents to leave if possible.
Rolling blackouts have already been in effect in Kiev since January 9. 5,000 buildings have no heating, toilets are freezing in some apartments, and sewage systems are at risk of failure, threatening epidemics. During this time, 600,000 people have already left Kiev.