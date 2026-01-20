news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/121ba15a-79fb-4def-a673-2ce0f546e146/conversions/a1e147d5-a07d-443d-bc9a-62e9bb555d9a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/121ba15a-79fb-4def-a673-2ce0f546e146/conversions/a1e147d5-a07d-443d-bc9a-62e9bb555d9a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/121ba15a-79fb-4def-a673-2ce0f546e146/conversions/a1e147d5-a07d-443d-bc9a-62e9bb555d9a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/121ba15a-79fb-4def-a673-2ce0f546e146/conversions/a1e147d5-a07d-443d-bc9a-62e9bb555d9a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev is heading toward a humanitarian catastrophe. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital blames Zelensky for the country's freezing temperatures. According to Klitschko, half of Kiev is currently without power, heat, and water.

With temperatures at -18 degrees Celsius and frosts forecast for two weeks, he advised residents to leave if possible.