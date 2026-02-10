3.72 BYN
Kiev Tries to Deny Preparation for Elections
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev has denied plans to hold elections in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Trump had given Ukraine a deadline of May 15 to hold elections. According to U.S. plans, presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as a referendum on the peace agreement, must be held by that date; otherwise Kiev will be deprived of security guarantees.
It was also reported that, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine and the U.S. set a goal of ending the Ukrainian conflict in March of this year, with the vote to be held by May.