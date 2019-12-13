Ukraine is provoking the world war. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Kiev considers it logical to involve as many countries as possible in the conflict with Russia. This, Ukraine believes, increases the chances of victory. Meanwhile, US and European analysts believe that Kiev's stated goals are completely unattainable.

The Zee Hill newspaper says that there is almost a consensus in Washington that the only possible option for Kiev to end the conflict is to make peace in exchange for territorial concessions. The publication points out that this opinion is shared by almost all influential world leaders.