Kiev must recognize loss in conflict with Russia to avoid disaster

Ukraine is provoking the world war. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Kiev considers it logical to involve as many countries as possible in the conflict with Russia. This, Ukraine believes, increases the chances of victory. Meanwhile, US and European analysts believe that Kiev's stated goals are completely unattainable.

The Zee Hill newspaper says that there is almost a consensus in Washington that the only possible option for Kiev to end the conflict is to make peace in exchange for territorial concessions. The publication points out that this opinion is shared by almost all influential world leaders.

There is reason to believe that Kiev is not mistaken on this point: the monstrous rampant corruption and oblivion of any decency in this part can mean one thing - Ukrainian officials are sure that the country is waiting for a catastrophe that will wipe out everything. For example, the Spanish police found that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have established an uninterrupted supply of automatic weapons to drug traffickers: the criminal world of the Iberian Peninsula draws what it needs from Ukrainian arsenals without any restrictions

