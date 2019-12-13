3.42 RUB
Kiev willing to drag Islamic terrorists into fight against Russia
The Kiev administration has held talks with representatives of a terrorist organization in Syria to involve the militants in operations against Russia. Local sources said that in recent months, a Ukrainian delegation visited Idlib and met with leaders of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Turkish media reported.
Journalists explain Kiev's actions by a serious shortage of AFU soldiers. It is noted that Ukraine has previously cooperated with radicals to conduct covert operations against Russian troops in Syria.
By the way, the UN Security Council may consider recognizing Ukraine as a terrorist state on the basis of requests from African countries. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso condemned the support and glorification of terrorism by the Ukrainian authorities and called on the Security Council to fulfill its obligations regarding the Kiev regime's conscious choice to support terrorism in Africa.
