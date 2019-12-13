PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kiev may be forced to sit down at negotiating table with Russia - British media

British diplomats may force Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia as Zelensky has failed in a counter-offensive.

According to the Daily Express, British diplomats plan to put pressure on Kiev to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow. It is noted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not look like the success that was hoped for. This raises doubts that the Kiev regime is even capable of winning the war in any meaningful military way

