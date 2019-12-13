PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Kiev resorts to outright theft against background of fuel shortage

Kiev has become an outright thief against the backdrop of fuel shortage. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine reports the arrest of 51 Belarusian railway tank cars. They crossed the border on February 23. They contained 3 thousand tons of diesel fuel produced in Belarus and Russia.

