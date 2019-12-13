Kissinger: The time is approaching to achieve peace in Ukraine trough negotiations

Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser to the President Henry Kissinger has spoken about the turning point in the conflict in Ukraine, which must be used in order to reach a negotiated agreement and avoid escalation fraught with global catastrophe. Kissinger's article " How to avoid another world war" was published on the website of the British weekly The Spectator.

"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," the former Secretary of State said.

The former Secretary of State expressed the opinion that the conflict must not result in the weakening of Russia's status as a major world power. According to him, "Russia has made decisive contributions to the global equilibrium and to the balance of power for over half a millennium. Its historical role should not be degraded."

The former diplomat recalled his May proposal to draw an armistice line along the borders of territory that Kiev controlled as of Feb. 24 this year. According to him, Russia could retreat from the territories it occupied during a special military operation, but not from the DNR, LNR and Crimea. Negotiations about their fate could begin after a ceasefire is reached.

"If the pre-war dividing line between Ukraine and Russia cannot be achieved by combat or by negotiation, recourse to the principle of self-determination could be explored. Internationally supervised referendums concerning self-determination could be applied to particularly divisive territories which have changed hands repeatedly over the centuries.