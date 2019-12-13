3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kissinger: The time is approaching to achieve peace in Ukraine trough negotiations
Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser to the President Henry Kissinger has spoken about the turning point in the conflict in Ukraine, which must be used in order to reach a negotiated agreement and avoid escalation fraught with global catastrophe. Kissinger's article " How to avoid another world war" was published on the website of the British weekly The Spectator.
"The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation," the former Secretary of State said.
The former Secretary of State expressed the opinion that the conflict must not result in the weakening of Russia's status as a major world power. According to him, "Russia has made decisive contributions to the global equilibrium and to the balance of power for over half a millennium. Its historical role should not be degraded."
The former diplomat recalled his May proposal to draw an armistice line along the borders of territory that Kiev controlled as of Feb. 24 this year. According to him, Russia could retreat from the territories it occupied during a special military operation, but not from the DNR, LNR and Crimea. Negotiations about their fate could begin after a ceasefire is reached.
"If the pre-war dividing line between Ukraine and Russia cannot be achieved by combat or by negotiation, recourse to the principle of self-determination could be explored. Internationally supervised referendums concerning self-determination could be applied to particularly divisive territories which have changed hands repeatedly over the centuries.
The goal of a peace process would be twofold: to confirm the freedom of Ukraine and to define a new international structure, especially for Central and Eastern Europe. Eventually Russia should find a place in such an order"
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All