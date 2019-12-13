PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
China, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia concerned about Western weapons strikes on Russia

China, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia express concern about the possible easing of the West's conditions for the use of Western weapons for attacks on the territory of Russia. This was stated by the special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui at a briefing on the results of the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy on the Ukrainian conflict, TASS reports.

“All sides are concerned that the West will continue to ease the conditions that will allow Ukraine to strike Russia's territory with supplied weapons,” Li Hui said.

From July 27 to August 8, a special representative of the Chinese government visited Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

