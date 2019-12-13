3.41 RUB
China will not allow the U.S. to pressure its companies because of sanctions against Russia
A famine of planetary proportions is becoming increasingly likely. The French press has sounded the alarm. The fact is that Ukraine and Russia satisfy 30% of the needs of the population of the Earth in bread and 80% in sunflower oil. Because of the conflict, Russia has already announced an embargo on the export of some grains.
There is a risk of starvation in Ukraine as well. The country has practically no fuel and lubricants needed for the sowing season. The transport infrastructure: bridges, roads, and the railway network is also seriously affected.
Beijing responded to threats by the U.S. Department of Commerce to "severely punish" China, if it continues to trade with Russia in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the United States. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the government would take strong measures in response to the attempts to exert pressure. Beijing is ready to protect the legitimate interests of its enterprises and organizations that work with Russia. Thus, China has once again confirmed that the Western anti-Russian sanctions regime cannot be made total or even truly harsh.
