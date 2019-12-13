3.42 RUB
China warns U.S. it will take strong measures to protect sovereignty
The Taiwan issue is the first red line that the US must not cross in its relations with China. This is said in a statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The country will take strong and decisive measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the misguided actions of the United States.
China demands that the U.S. immediately stop escalating relations with Taiwan and creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. And in confirmation of his words, the aircraft carrier of the Chinese navy, the Shandong, has left the South China Sea for the first time and is 370 kilometers east of southern Taiwan.
